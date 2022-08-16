Joining Metals (Crowood Metalworking Guides)

Description

Joining metals is a fundamental process used in all aspects of modern life. It is vital wherever metals are used, which is just about everywhere. Small or large, simple or complex – no mode of transport or method of construction would be possible without the sound understanding of its theory and practice. Written for the home metalworker or model engineer, this book discusses the various methods of joining metals, including strength, testing and applications, and includes useful lessons from historical failures including the sinking of the Titanic, the Flixborough explosion, the capsize of the Alexander L. Keilland offshore platform, the Hyatt Hotel elevated walkway collapse and the Markham Colliery lift bolt failure. With over 100 diagrams and over 200 photographs, this book examines: Mechanical joining: bolting, riveting, clamping - Metallurgical joining: welding, brazing, soldering - Chemical joining: bonding difficult metals - Strength of joints: choice and analysis - Failure of metals and joints: stress, fatigue, corrosion - Design: use of theory and codes to avoid failure, and finally - Testing of metals and joints: destructive and non-destructive (NDT).

Book Title:
Joining Metals (Crowood Metalworking Guides)
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
160
Author:
Henry Tindell
