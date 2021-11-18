Jaguar F-Type - The Complete Story (Andrew Noakes)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785007316
UPC:
9781785007316
MPN:
9781785007316
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Jaguar F-Type - The Complete Story (Andrew Noakes) (9781785007316)
  • Jaguar F-Type - The Complete Story (Andrew Noakes) (9781785007316)
$89.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover, published in 2020, 192 pages

This book tells the fascinating, and sometimes frustrating, story of the journey from the iconic Jaguar E-type to its successor, the F-type. With nearly 300 photographs, it documents the evolution of the F-type from the Pininfarina XJ Spider through Jaguar's own XJ41/42, XX and XK180. It reviews the whole range of F-type convertible and coupe models and discusses the wild Project 7 and the latest turbo-charged four-cylinder cars. The special vehicles produced for Team Sky and Bloodhound SSC are included along with a useful chapter on buying an F-type. Finally, the book considers the F-type's future in a changing automotive world.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Jaguar S-Type and 420: The Complete Story - 1st Edition - front Jaguar S-Type and 420: The Complete Story - 1st Edition - back

Jaguar S-Type and 420 - The Complete Story - 1st Edition

Crowood

$150.00
By James Taylor, Hardbound, 173 Pages, ISBN: 9781852239893, 1st Edition, 1996 - second hand copy in excellent condition   The Jaguar S-type and later 420 model marked the first real evolution of...
100 Years of Bentley (Andrew Noakes) (9781781319154) 100 Years of Bentley (Andrew Noakes) (9781781319154)
Add to Cart

100 Years of Bentley (Andrew Noakes)

White Lion Publishing

$129.95
Author: Andrew Noakes Format: Hardback in Slipcase, 240 Pages ISBN: 9781781319154 Publisher: White Lion Publishing One of the most recognised and revered car brands, Bentley celebrates its centenary...
Out of stock
Jaguar XK8: The Complete Story Jaguar XK8: The Complete Story

Jaguar XK8 - The Complete Story

Crowood

$89.95
By: Graham Robson . After a twenty-year production period,  was time for the venerable XJS to bow ut but what was to replace it? Jaguar had been sold to Ford and was no longer as cash-strapped...