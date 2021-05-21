JUST HOLDENS Issue 37 -GTR Torana and Brock 1979 Anniversaries GTR TORANA & BROCK 1979 Anniversaries Magazine

Description
JUST HOLDENS Issue 37 -GTR Torana and Brock 1979 Anniversaries GTR TORANA & BROCK 1979 Anniversaries
WITH GIANT TRIPLE-FOLD Poster of actual GM-H Engineering Diagram of the HQ Holden
* 40TH Anniversaries of Brock’s great victories ever – the 1979 double!
* Bathurst 1979 – the most dominant win of all time.
* Repco Round Australia Trial – the toughest motor sports event ever; 20,000kms in 14 days
* 50th Anniversary of the GTR TORANA with the real story, from within Holden, of how the second generation of the adapted Vauxhall became fitted with Holden’s legendary red motor
* With secret 1969 design concepts
* Colour charts and lots of authentic GM-H brochures and advertisements
Plus an insight of what Holden should have replaced the Aussie Commodore with
* Holden’s Supercar future – not on the racetrack – maybe in a showroom near you
We travelled to America to look at GM’s range and came back convinced, how about this…
* Plus an expose of the new 2020 Corvette with secret photos from Detroit
And the GM-H archive photos we’re famous for – from within GM-H’s factories in the 1920s & ‘60s
* With a huge triple-fold poster official GM-H Engineering Diagram of the HQ Holden