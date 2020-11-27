Ken Miles - A Scrapbook With Remembrances (paperback, Art Evans)

paperback, ISBN: 9780970507334

Ken Miles is a biography of the subject. It follows his life from the early days in England to his tragic death at Riverside Raceway in 1966. The book format is somewhat different from others. It is essentially a scrapbook. More than 130 photographs are included. Many are from private collections and have never before been published. A fascinating feature is remembrances written by some who knew Miles best, like Carroll Shelby, Augie Pabst, John Morton, Bill Pollack and Ken's son, Peter. Miles himself was an accomplished writer and a few articles he wrote are reprinted. The book starts off with a complete chronology from birth to death and ends with the eulogy delivered by the author's father and a never-before assembled race record. Miles second-place finish at the 1966 Le Mans was mired in controversy. This book goes some distance toward clarification. Interspersed throughout are articles from period publications. The scrapbook is held together with text by the author, a close friend of Miles and his family.