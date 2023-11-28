Kim - A Biography of MG Founder Cecil Kimber

M.G., the world’s most-loved make of sports car, was created in the 1920s by Cecil Kimber – invariably known as Kim. Rising above disability, with his energy, enthusiasm and vision Kimber became a leading figure in the British motor industry.

Initially placing sporty bodies on Morris chassis, within a few years he had built M.G. into the leading European manufacturer of sports cars, with an impressive record of competition successes.

He survived industrial upheaval only to fall victim to the venomous internal politics of M.G.’s parent company. Sacked from his high-profile job, he was preparing to bounce back when he lost his life in a needless accident.

Respected businessman, wayward husband, fallible parent – Cecil Kimber was a man of surprising contrasts. Here for the first time is the colourful story of the man behind those famous initials.