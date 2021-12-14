King of the Boards - The Life and Times of Jimmy Murphy (Gary D. Doyle)

  King of the Boards - he Life and Times of Jimmy Murphy (Gary D. Doyle)
  • King of the Boards - he Life and Times of Jimmy Murphy (Gary D. Doyle)
  • King of the Boards - he Life and Times of Jimmy Murphy (Gary D. Doyle)
Description

Beginning as a riding mechanic and young colleague for the Duesenberg Brothers and racing greats Eddie O’Donnell and Tommy Milton, Jimmy Murphy rapidly rose to become one of the greatest drivers of the 1920s. He drove championship Duesenberg and Miller cars winning on America’s high-banked board track speedways at Indianapolis and at the French Grand Prix.

His brilliant but all-too-brief career spanned the period from September 1919 to his tragic death in a 1924 September 100-mile dirt track race at Syracuse New York. Author Gary Doyle’s highly readable and extensively illustrated book provides an excellent analysis of Murphy’s life, the significance of his accomplishments and the high drama of championship racing in the era of the roaring twenties.

Additional Information

Author:
Gary D. Doyle
Book Title:
King of the Boards - The Life and Times of Jimmy Murphy
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2002
Pages:
336
