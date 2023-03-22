Lamborghini 60 Years (James Mann, Stuart Codling)

Like many a great product, Lamborghini began when one man was dissatisfied with the options available in the market. Lucky for us, that man was Ferruccio Lamborghini and the car he sought to best none other than Enzo's Ferrari! Lamborghini Supercars: 60 Years reveals the entire story.

Celebrate six decades of outrageous, unforgettable Lamborghini cars with this must-have volume featuring fascinating history and stunning photography.

Sixty years ago, Ferruccio Lamborghini put the sports car world on notice with the introduction of his V-12-powered 350 GT. Just three years later, in 1966, Lamborghini stunned the automotive establishment with its introduction of the stunning Miura, the first mid-engine production car. Rivals at the 1966 Geneva Auto Show could only stare in wonder. Wrapped in a svelte Marcello Gandini-penned body and powered by a 350-horsepower V-12, the Miura instantly made every other sports car look antiquated, including those offered by Lamborghini's Italian rival, Ferrari. It would be two years before Ferrari offered its own mid-engine reply in the form of the 206 Dino GT. For Lamborghini, there was the time before the Miura and the time after the Miura. It marked a sea change not only for the Sant'Agata manufacturer but for the sports car world broadly. The Supercar had arrived.

In 1974, Lamborghini again shocked the automotive world with the mad Countach (an Italian expression one might utter at the sight of a beautiful woman), another Gandini masterpiece. Wide, low, and purposeful, the Countach completely redefined the supercar template, in the process becoming the poster car of choice for children of all ages the world over. As Supercars evolved to Hypercars, Audi acquired Lamborghini, giving new life to the firm and unleashing a series of amazing cars from the Murcielago to the Gallardo to the Aventador and Huracan. Today, there is even the all-purpose Urus SUV!

In this richly detailed survey spanning 60 years of extreme performance, each of Lamborghini's seminal cars is detailed and complemented by historic and commissioned photography and technical specifications. Captivating to read and beautiful to behold, Lamborghini Supercars: 60 Years belongs in every sports-car fan's collection.