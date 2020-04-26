The Life Monaco Grand Prix (Stuart Codling)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780760363744
UPC:
9780760363744
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$79.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Author: Stuart Codling, Hardbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: 9780760363744 , First Edition, April 2019

Go behind the scenes to explore the history, racing, celebrity fans, and after hours of racing's most glamorous and prestigious round in the F1 championship with The Life Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco sponsored its first race in 1929 and the circuit has been part of the Formula 1 series since 1950. Conducted with the patronage of Monaco’s royal family, its beautiful street-circuit has made Monaco the most glamorous setting of any F1 race. But the classic architecture and high-profile spectators belie a course notorious for its complexity and challenges. With no safety barriers until 1969, drivers have twice plunged into the harbor among the spectating yachts.

Off the circuit, Monaco is a 24-hour spectacle of expensive boats, high-profile parties, celebrity F1 fans, penthouse spectating, and high-roller lifestyle. From the Monte Carlo casino (integral to numerous James Bond films) to top clubs like Amber Lounge, Jimmy’z, and The Black Lounge to F1 racers’ luxury homes to the takeoffs and landings of countless private jets, Monaco represents the epitome of the jet-setting lifestyle long associated with the F1 circus.

From the first Grand Prix in 1929 to today's star-studded event, The Life Monaco Grand Prix takes the reader on a full lap of this prestigious race.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Countdown To a Grand Prix: The Inside Story of the WOrld Of Motor Racing

Countdown To a Grand Prix

$38.50
By: Tony Howard .   Other Details Publisher Code:   ISBN 10:   ISBN...
Out of stock
British Grand Prix ( Signed by the author)

British Grand Prix

$148.50
By: Maurice Hamilton .  Signed by the author.   Other Details Publisher Code:   ISBN 10:   ISBN...
Out of stock
The Grand Prix Companion ( 9781840467963) The Grand Prix Companion ( 9781840467963)

The Grand Prix Companion

Icon Publishing

$19.95
Author Alan Henry ISBN: 9781840467963, Hardcover, 304 pages, Published in 2007, Condition: New book, little tear on the front cover, see the image. Alan Henry has been part of the F1 paddock...
Grand Prix Movie DVD (5051888053904) Grand Prix Movie DVD (5051888053904)
Add to Cart

Grand Prix Movie DVD

$49.95
Grand Prix Movie on the DVD Language: English, French, Italian Subtitles: English, French, Italian Region: Region 2  Run Time: 168 minutes