TeNeuves

The Lamborghini Book

Description

A lavish and entertainingly informative coffee-table book celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Lamborghini brand

With a comprehensive look at the significance of the brand for pop-cultural and automotive history

Lamborghinis are cars for personalities - this coffee-table book is for true sports car enthusiasts

Just in time for the 60th birthday of the Italian luxury super sports car brand, the monumental anniversary coffee-table book The Lamborghini Book by editor and founder of ramp magazine Michael Köckritz is published.

This opulent car book honours the powerful and noble automobiles with uniquely aesthetic images and approaches the super sports car brand on a highly emotional level. Michael Köckritz, together with his ramp team, has created a true homage to the exceptional Italian vehicles.

With great attention to detail, the ramp editorial team has staged a literary showcase of the most important Lamborghini models, such as the Lamborghini Countach, the Lamborghini Aventador or the Lamborghini 350 GT, in this coffee table book.

In keeping with the style of the avant-garde car magazine, The Lamborghini Book is also packed with spectacular photographs of the Italian power machines and highly interesting background information. The Lamborghini brand is given a holistic appreciation of its immense influence on automotive history and modern pop culture.

In addition to exciting texts, the reader will find interviews with experts, exclusive design sketches and an overview of all series models of the impressive Italian automobile brand.

Text in English and German.

