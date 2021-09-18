Lancia Delta HF Integrale - The Story Of A Champion (Werner Blettle & Gerhard D Wagner)

Description

Authors: Werner Blaettel & Gerhard D Wagner, Hardbound, 207 Pages, ISBN: 9781845841324, First English language  Edition, 2007 - **Second-Hand book in excellent condition, minor tear on the cover, see images**

If there's one car which has gained cult status it must surely be the Lancia Delta HF Integrate. Not before time, its thrilling history has been compiled, and the story of this amazing, innovative vehicle told.

This book covers the car's exceptional rally success as well as its appeal as a road car, and provides all the relevant information on the evolution of the ordinary  Delta into the powerful, technically complex and aggressive racing machine which consistently won the World Rally Championship from 1987 to 1992.

400 spectacular photographs, full rally results listings, and exhaustive technical specifications make this book a must have for any rally fan.

 

