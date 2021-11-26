Lancia Delta S4 Corsa In detail (Vittorio Roberti and Alessandro Cordasco)

Description
English and Italian text.
This book tells the story of the development, of the technical details and of the sporting history of the Lancia Delta S4 in the Corsa version through almost totally unpublished testimonies and materials.
- Over 100 previously unpublished photographs
- Detailed chronicle of the car's development
- Over 150 technical illustrations
- Extensive technical photo galleries
- All the official Martini Racing liveries
- Private liveries
Additional Information
Author:
Vittorio Roberti
Book Title:
Lancia Delta S4 Corsa In detail
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
112