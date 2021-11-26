Lancia Delta S4 Corsa In detail (Vittorio Roberti and Alessandro Cordasco)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788899026592
UPC:
9788899026592
MPN:
9788899026592
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$120.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

English and Italian text.

This book tells the story of the development, of the technical details and of the sporting history of the Lancia Delta S4 in the Corsa version through almost totally unpublished testimonies and materials.

  • Over 100 previously unpublished photographs
  • Detailed chronicle of the car's development
  • Over 150 technical illustrations
  • Extensive technical photo galleries
  • All the official Martini Racing liveries
  • Private liveries
View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Vittorio Roberti
Book Title:
Lancia Delta S4 Corsa In detail
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
112
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Lancia Delta & HF Integrale Ultimate Portfolio - Brooklands - front Lancia Delta & HF Integrale Ultimate Portfolio - Brooklands - back

Lancia Delta & HF Integrale Ultimate Portfolio - Brooklands

Brooklands Books

$59.95
 Compilation by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 208 Pages ISBN: 9781855205659 - Experts from three continents trace the development of Lancia's Delta, HF Turbo, HF 4WD, integrale and Prisma When Lancia's...
Out of stock
Lancia Delta S4 - back Lancia Delta S4 - back

Lancia Delta S4

$199.95
Authors: Vittorio & Luca Gastaldi, Hardbound, 365 Pages, Italian & English Text, ISBN: 9791220001311, Published: April 2015 - Illustrated by Camillo & Alessandra Cordasco Behind every...
Lancia Hyena Zagato: The Ultimate Delta (9788879116244) - front Lancia Hyena Zagato: The Ultimate Delta (9788879116244) - back
Add to Cart

Lancia Hyena Zagato - The Ultimate Delta

Giorgio NADA Editore

$139.95
Author: Maurizio Grasso, Hardbound, 199 Pages, ISBN: 9788879116244, Italian / English Text, 1st Edition, 2015 Maurizio Grasso, born in 1961, is a Piedmont businessman, a partner in and managing...
Lancia Delta Integrale (9781787110762) Lancia Delta Integrale (9781787110762)
Add to Cart

Lancia Delta Integrale

Veloce Publishing

$95.00
Author: Peter Collins, ISBN: 9781787110762, Hardcover book published in 2017 This book records the complete history of the Lancia Delta integrale - one of the best known and most successful rally...