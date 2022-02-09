Lancia Rally Group B : 037 - Delta S4 - ECV - ECV2 (Sergio Remondino)

Description

The Group B cars marked one of the most thrilling yet most tragic periods in the history of world rallying and beyond. The 037, the S4, the EVC and the ECV2, "ephemeral player" of a still-born Group S, were the unforgettable protagonists of the 1982-1986 seasons that for the Lancia marque were constellated by a series of World, European and Italian titles, but also by terrible accidents that cost the lives of firstly Attilio Bettega and then Henri Toivonen and Sergio Cresto. Sergio Remondino, a historic journalist and great expert in the multifaceted field of rallying, traces that unforgettable era, year by year, through a text rich in anecdotes and thanks to the contribution of the engineer Sergio Limone, one of the artificers of the Group B cars. This invaluable book is completed by the evocative images of Reinhard Klein, one of the most successful rallying photographers.

