Lancia Endurance - Beta Montecarlo - LC1 - LC2

The Lancias that brought the glorious Italian marque back to the world's racetracks and won the World Championship for Marques title in 1980-1981.

Driven by some of the stars of Formula 1 in those years -- from Michele Alboreto to Riccardo Patrese and Eddie Cheveer, led by Cesare Fiorio - the Beta Montecarlo, LC1 and LC2 wrote important chapters in the history of the heroic years of motorsport.

Lancia Endurance by Sergio Remondino is dedicated to these cars, completing the trilogy of volumes on the epic Group B Lancias and the golden era of the Turin marque in World Rallying. The formula remains the same; the technical and sporting history of the various cars alternates with invaluable archive material, often completely unpublished.