Giorgio NADA Editore

Lancia Endurance - Beta Montecarlo - LC1 - LC2

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788879119511
UPC:
9788879119511
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.70 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$160.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Lancias that brought the glorious Italian marque back to the world's racetracks and won the World Championship for Marques title in 1980-1981.

Driven by some of the stars of Formula 1 in those years -- from Michele Alboreto to Riccardo Patrese and Eddie Cheveer, led by Cesare Fiorio - the Beta Montecarlo, LC1 and LC2 wrote important chapters in the history of the heroic years of motorsport.

Lancia Endurance by Sergio Remondino is dedicated to these cars, completing the trilogy of volumes on the epic Group B Lancias and the golden era of the Turin marque in World Rallying. The formula remains the same; the technical and sporting history of the various cars alternates with invaluable archive material, often completely unpublished.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
- hardcover book published in 2025
Language:
English, Italian
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
216
Author:
Sergio Remondino, Vittorio Roberti
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Lancia - Autocar - front Lancia - Autocar - back
Add to Cart

Lancia - Autocar

$95.00
Compiled by Peter Garnier from the archives of Autocar Magazine, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 0600349349, First Published by Hamlyn , UK 1981 - Second Hand title in very good condition ! Lancia have...
Out of stock
Lancia Delta Integrale (9781787110762) Lancia Delta Integrale (9781787110762)

Lancia Delta Integrale

Veloce Publishing

$95.00
Author: Peter Collins, ISBN: 9781787110762, Hardcover book published in 2017 This book records the complete history of the Lancia Delta integrale - one of the best known and most successful rally...
Out of stock
Lancia Delta S4 - back Lancia Delta S4 - back

Lancia Delta S4

$199.95
Authors: Vittorio & Luca Gastaldi, Hardbound, 365 Pages, Italian & English Text, ISBN: 9791220001311, Published: April 2015 - Illustrated by Camillo & Alessandra Cordasco Behind every...
Lancia: 70 Years Of Trailblazing (Slipcased, Includes DVD) Signed by the Author Lancia: 70 Years Of Trailblazing (Slipcased, Includes DVD) Signed by the Author
Add to Cart

Lancia - 70 Years Of Trailblazing

$150.00
By: Bruce Lindsay .   For the first time you can view images of every Lancia passenger car and commercial vehicle, produced between 1908 and 1975, when new. Literature collections from around...
Out of stock
Lancia Integrale: The Complete Story Lancia Integrale: The Complete Story

Lancia Integrale - The Complete Story

Crowood

$99.95
By: Peter Collins, Paul Baker . The Lancia Delta integrale is one of the best known and most successful rally cars there has ever been. Dominating the sport after the demise of Group B, the integrale...