The Year Of The Lancia Beta Montecarlo Turbo - Brands Hatch & Silverstone Six Hours 1980

Description

The book, in a limited edition of 300 copies, all numbered, is contained inside a cardboard box, together with two nice gifts from the author.

This photographic book by Roberto Barbato celebrates a car that has remained in the hearts of many fans: Lancia Beta Montecarlo Turbo.

Winner of two World Championship titles in 1980 and 1981, it was the result of a team effort that will remain unique and unforgettable, as Cesare Fiorio points out in his preface.

Many were the protagonists who worked on this car, derived from the Beta Montecarlo Coupè: engineer Gian Paolo Dallara, who created the central load-bearing monocoque steel chassis, and Claudio Maglioli and Nicola Materazzi for the motor side.

In this publication, you will find a photographic account of two fantastic races of the 1980 World Championship for Makes: the Six Hours of Brands Hatch and the Six Hours of Silverstone.

Driven by great champions such as Michele Alboreto, Riccardo Patrese, Eddie Cheever and Walter Rohrl, the Lancia Beta Montecarlo Turbo immediately proved to be a winning car and a true legend.

Roberto Barbato's splendid images, all in colour, capture the atmosphere and spirit of those two races, on the track and in the pits.

 

Book Title:
The Year Of The Lancia Beta Montecarlo Turbo
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
268
Author:
Barbato Roberto
