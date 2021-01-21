Land Rover One Ten and Ninety Specification Guide (James Taylor)

Hardcover book published in 2020, ISBN: 9781785007736, 144 pages



This book is designed to give guidance on the original, ex-factory, specifications of the coil-sprung utility Land Rovers built between 1983 and 1990. Known to Land Rover as stage 2 models, they were sold as the Land Rover One Ten, Ninety and (later) One Two Seven. James Taylor has taken the first step in undertaking detailed research into the Stage 2 models, and putting together all the known facts in one place. Topics covered include vehicle identification; specification changes in detail; options, accessories and special equipment; conversions and, finally, promotional material.