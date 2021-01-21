Land Rover One Ten and Ninety Specification Guide (James Taylor)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785007736
UPC:
9781785007736
MPN:
9781785007736
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Land Rover One Ten and Ninety Specification Guide (James Taylor) (9781785007736)
  • Land Rover One Ten and Ninety Specification Guide (James Taylor) (9781785007736)
$79.95

Out of stock

Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover book published in 2020, ISBN: 9781785007736, 144 pages

This book is designed to give guidance on the original, ex-factory, specifications of the coil-sprung utility Land Rovers built between 1983 and 1990. Known to Land Rover as stage 2 models, they were sold as the Land Rover One Ten, Ninety and (later) One Two Seven. James Taylor has taken the first step in undertaking detailed research into the Stage 2 models, and putting together all the known facts in one place. Topics covered include vehicle identification; specification changes in detail; options, accessories and special equipment; conversions and, finally, promotional material.

View AllClose

Related Products

Land Rover Emergency Vehicles (By James Taylor) (9781787112445)
Add to Cart

Land Rover Emergency Vehicles (By James Taylor)

Veloce Publishing

$55.50
hardcover book by james Taylor, ISBN: 9781787112445, published in 2018, 144 pages This book tells the story of the use of Land Rovers by the emergency services over a period of nearly 70 years...
Land Rover Series III Specification Guide Land Rover Series III Specification Guide Back Cover
Add to Cart

Land Rover Series III Specification Guide

Crowood

$89.95
Author: James Taylor, ISBN: 9781847973207, 160 pages, Hardback, Published in2012 With around 400 illustrations, this is the most wide-ranging book yet written on the Series III Land Rovers, and is...