Land Rover Series 1 Restoration Manual

Land Rover Series I Restoration Manual has been written with the home restorer in mind and the aim of providing knowledge, confidence and the technical details required for a full restoration. The book follows a 1957 Series I 109in, but also discusses how the other Series I models differ. Each task is broken down into step-by-step instructions with accompanying photographs, from minor repair and maintenance procedures to a thorough inspection and refurbishment of the engine’s core components. There are additional tips on how to keep restoration costs under control and what it takes to make a concours winner stand out from the pack. Superbly illustrated with over 830 colour photographs.