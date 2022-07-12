Land Rover Series 1 Restoration Manual

Description

Land Rover Series I Restoration Manual has been written with the home restorer in mind and the aim of providing knowledge, confidence and the technical details required for a full restoration. The book follows a 1957 Series I 109in, but also discusses how the other Series I models differ. Each task is broken down into step-by-step instructions with accompanying photographs, from minor repair and maintenance procedures to a thorough inspection and refurbishment of the engine’s core components. There are additional tips on how to keep restoration costs under control and what it takes to make a concours winner stand out from the pack. Superbly illustrated with over 830 colour photographs.

Book Title:
Land Rover Series 1 Restoration Manual
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
209
Author:
Theo Ford-Sagers, Benjamin Stowe
