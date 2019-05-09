Land Rover Story (Dave Phillips)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781910505359
UPC:
9781910505359
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$79.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

By Dave Phillips

This book is a rollercoaster ride through the life and times of Land Rover. Fast-paced and entertainingly written, it brings alive all aspects of Land Rover from its humble beginnings in 1948 to today’s world-wide renown, with the vehicles — successes and failures — and people at the centre of the story. The narrative progresses through the decades, dwelling on everything that its expert author, a true fan who has been passionate about Land Rovers since childhood, finds fascinating, informative, insightful and amusing — with the aim above all of being a damned good read. All Land Rover folk, and others besides, will love this treasure trove.

  • The 1940s. How the Land Rover came about; the Wilks brothers; the Centre Steer enigma; development and production; launch and reaction.
  • The 1950s. Rapid development and evolution of the original; successes and dead ends; worldwide reach; early expeditions; weird and wonderful modifications; the Series II.
  • The 1960s. Consolidation and further developments; Series IIA; military models; initial development of the Range Rover; search for a V8 engine.
  • The 1970s. The Series III; Range Rover’s popularity but lack of investment; Land Rover abandons US market; the British Leyland story; escape from BL and Michael Edwardes, saviour of Land Rover.
  • The 1980s. British Aerospace ownership; Land Rover grows as most of Britain’s car industry self-destructs; emergence of the coil-sprung models; make or break time with launch of Discovery (Europe’s best-selling 4x4).
  • The 1990s. Tdi engines; Defender and its development. BMW ownership; second-generation Range Rover P38; Freelander; second-generation Discovery; Td5 engine.
  • The 2000s. Ford takeover, alliance with Jaguar, shift towards luxury; third-generation Range Rover L322; the G4 Challenge; Discovery 3, Range Rover Sport, TDCi Defender, Freelander 2, Discovery 4.
  • The 2010s. Tata takeover, upsurge in sales and profits; Range Rover Evoque and Victoria Beckham; Range Rover 4; Range Rover Sport 2; Discovery Sport; Discovery 5; Range Rover Velar; DC100 concept; end of Defender production; rise of Defender as a fashion icon; and much more

Specifications:

  • Publication date: 9 May 2019
  • ISBN: 978-1-910505-35-9
  • Format: 234x156mm
  • Hardback
  • Page extent: 344pp (320 text plus 24 plate pages)
  • Illustration: 48 photographs
View AllClose

Related Products

The Land Rover Story The Land Rover Story Back Cover
Add to Cart

The Land Rover Story

$29.95
Author: Giles Chapman, ISBN: 9780752489940, Published in 2014, Hardcover, 127 pages The very first Land Rover, launched in 1948, owed its low-key existence to shoestring British ingenuity and...
Out of stock
Land Rover: The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World (9780008201135) Land Rover: The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World (9780008201135) - back

Land Rover - The Story Of The Car That Conquered The World

William Collins

$49.95
Author: Ben Fogle, Softbound, 327 Pages, ISBN: 9780008201135, First Edition, 2016 It is said that for more than half the world's population, the first car they ever saw was a Land Rover...
Land Rover - A Short Story (9782917260302) Land Rover - A Short Story (9782917260302) - back
Add to Cart

Land Rover - A Short Story

$24.95
Author: Brian Williams, Softbound, ISBN:9782917260302 - First Published, 2013 For many years, Land Rover was synonymous with capable, good-value, and easy-to-maintain vehicles that served farmers...
Land Rover Freelander The Complete Story (9781785003264)
Add to Cart

Land Rover Freelander The Complete Story

Crowood

$89.95
Author: James Taylor, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9781785003264, First published, June, 2017 Land Rover Freelander - The Complete Story recounts the history of the Land Rover Freelander,...