Crowood

Land Rover - The Ultimate Enthusiast's Guide

Description

The Land Rover is one of the most recognised vehicles ever produced and is nothing short of a British Institution.

From its humble beginnings based on an ex-World War II Jeep chassis in 1947 to a £200,000+ Range Rover in 2023, for over seven decades Land Rover has provided the 4x4s of choice for royalty, the armed forces, celebrities and the everyday family. As well as being a beloved family carrier, it has transported explorers across continents, kept farms producing, helped police nations and been instrumental in saving the lives of those lost or stranded in difficult terrain. The Land Rover Spotter’s Guide pays homage to this jack-of-all-trades workhorse that was once promoted as the world’s most versatile vehicle, charting the history of all the Land Rover variants manufactured, starting with the first prototype built in 1947.

The smorgasbord of information covered includes conversions, both military and civilian, that have been produced both by Land Rover and by thirdparty companies, along with many of the prototype and concept vehicles produced over the years. There is a focus on the technical aspects of the vehicles, and the specifications of all the production variants made are detailed. The Land Rover has been used in various expeditions since the early days, and this book also covers some of the Land Rover products used for these, as well as the vehicles used for competitions such as the Camel Trophy and G4 challenges. These include those produced by Bowler, which is now owned by Jaguar Land Rover. Whether you are new to the Land Rover or a seasoned enthusiast, there will be something for you on the pages of this highly illustrated, informative book

