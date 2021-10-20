Le Mans 24 Hours 1960-69 - The Photographic History (Quentin Spurring) EVRO Reprint

Officially Licensed With The Aco, The Organisers Of The Annual Le Mans 24 Hours Race, This Sumptuous Book Will Be The First In A Decade-by-decade Series That Will Eventually Build Up Into An Eight-volume Set Covering Every Race Since 1923. Each Year Will Be Exhaustively Covered In Vivid Photographs, A Detaited Race Account, Full Results Data And A Glorious Rendering Of The Offical Race Poster. This Series Of Books Will Be Treasured By All Enthusiasts Of Sports Car Racing.