Le Mans 24 Hours 1960-69 - The Photographic History (Quentin Spurring) EVRO Reprint

Description

Officially Licensed With The Aco, The Organisers Of The Annual Le Mans 24 Hours Race, This Sumptuous Book Will Be The First In A Decade-by-decade Series That Will Eventually Build Up Into An Eight-volume Set Covering Every Race Since 1923. Each Year Will Be Exhaustively Covered In Vivid Photographs, A Detaited Race Account, Full Results Data And A Glorious Rendering Of The Offical Race Poster. This Series Of Books Will Be Treasured By All Enthusiasts Of Sports Car Racing.

Additional Information

Author:
Quentin Spurring
Book Title:
Le Mans 24 Hours 1960-69 - The Photographic History
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2015
Pages:
352
