Le Mans Winning Colours - A Visual History of 100 Years of the 24-Hour Race

Celebrating 100 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, motorsport’s iconic endurance race, technical illustrator Mick Hill takes us on a potted history of this world-famous event.

The follow-on book to his successful Grand Prix’s Winning Colours, Mick once again allows his signature artwork to take centre stage, presenting a complete visual record of every winning car since the championship began back in 1923.

Including details of the cars’ drivers, as well as interesting facts about each race, such as weather conditions, distance covered and average speeds, Le Mans Winning Colours is a book to treasure for all racing-car enthusiasts.