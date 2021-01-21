Le Mans 24 Hours 2020 Official Review DVD

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
5017559133986
UPC:
5017559133986
MPN:
5017559133986
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$49.95

Out of stock

Frequently bought together:

Description

The 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans provided a beacon of entertainment in a year that saw so much upset and gloom.

Although there were no spectators on hand to enjoy the annual endurance test, the teams and drivers were no less focused and competitive than usual. Toyota led the charge in the final full year of the LMP1 category, whilst no fewer than 15 Oreca LMP2s crossed the line after 24 hours of racing. In the GTE classes there was extremely close racing all the way through the night and into the second day as Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin fought for dominance.

The line-up of drivers throughout the field saw previous winners including Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Kazuki Nakajima alongside talented racers such as Bruno Senna, Henry Tincknell, Paul di Resta and the all-female crew of Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Florsch and Beitske Visser.

So settle back and get ready for the four-hour epic official review of the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans featuring excellent commentary from Radio Le Mans.

237 minutes, PAL, All Regions

View AllClose

Related Products

Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review DVD (5017559132996)
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
Toyota’s unique brand of luck came to the fore once again at the 2019 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Although the race finished with a 1-2 for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, the finishing...
Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review Blu-ray (5017559133009)
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review Blu-ray

Duke Video

$59.95
Le Mans 24 Hours 2019 Official Review Blu-ray 5017559133009   Toyota’s unique brand of luck came to the fore once again at the 2019 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Although the race...
`- Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 Official Review DVD
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2017 Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
Duke Marketing, PAL Format 0 "All Regions" DMDVD 3746, Code: 5017559130022, Running Time 240 Minutes, September, 2017 The Official Review of the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans  The 2017...
Le Mans 24 Hours 2018 Official Review DVD
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2018 Official Review DVD

Duke Video

$49.95
PAL, 237 minutes, 0 all regions,  2018 was the year Fernando Alonso helped bring Toyota their first ever win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and joined an exclusive club of drivers who have won the...
Le Mans 24 Hours 2018 Official Review Bluray (5017559131340) Le Mans 24 Hours 2018 Official Review Bluray (5017559131340)
Add to Cart

Le Mans 24 Hours 2018 Official Review Bluray

Duke Video

MSRP: $59.95
$35.00
237 minutes, barcode 5017559131340, blu-ray,  2018 was the year Fernando Alonso helped bring Toyota their first ever win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and joined an exclusive club of drivers who...