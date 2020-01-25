Leyland Cars in Australia - a Chronicle - (Tony Cripps, Signed)

  • Leyland Cars in Australia - a Chronicle - The rise and fall of BMC, Leyland, and JRA in Australia 1950 - 1998
Description

Leyland Cars in Australia - a Chronicle - The rise and fall of BMC, Leyland, and JRA in Australia 1950 - 1998

Published in 2018, Printed in 2019, paperback, signed by the author - Tony Cripps

Leyland Cars in Australia: a Chronicle - This new book for 2019 charts the history of BMC/Leyland/JRA from 1950 right through to the failure of the Clifford Corporation in the late 1990s. Filled with new images, anecdotes and text, it has nearly double the content of the P76 Inside Story. Compiled from official factory documents, and interviews with staff members involved, this authoritative and readable book is one which you will be delighted to have in your library.

