P76 the Inside Story (Tony Cripps)

Title: P76 the Inside Story

Author Tony Cripps

Publisher BMC-Leyland Australia Heritage Group, 2014

ISBN 0994155808, 9780994155801

195 pages

Anyone who owns a P76 or is interested in the P76 should read this book. It is unlike any other publication that has been produced, as it covers the project from its inception and how the executive of BMC Leyland viewed the future of producing limited variations in vehicle types to suit the Australian market. P76 The inside story relates how these thoughts were commenced and how they would be able to compete with the other vehicle manufacturers here in Australia. It covers the committees that were established to view these situations and how they convinced the parent UK organisation to consider their proposals. The book describes the trials and problems associated with establishing the suitable product to be manufactured and how the engineers and designers were able to use existing components and variations of these components to come up with the final production. In its own way, the P76 has become an icon within the motoring industry and some of the comments may not be endearing, however, the product was a great achievement to the credit of those involved in its inception.