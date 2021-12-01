Lights Out, Full Throttle - The Good the Bad and the Bernie of Formula One (Johnny Herbert, Damon Hill)

Description

Hardcover, Published in 2020, 202 pages, ISBN: 9781529039993

Damon Hill is a former Formula One World Champion who raced against some of the legends of the sport from Ayrton Senna to Michael Schumacher. The son of racing legend Graham Hill, Damon entered Formula One in 1992, racing for Brabhams and then Williams and took over as team leader when Senna died in 1994. Having lost the 1994 World Championship to Schumacher by a single point, Hill was crowned World Champion in 1996. He is also the author of his autobiography, which was a Sunday Times number one bestseller.

After retiring in 1999, Hill pursued various business ventures as well as becoming president of the British Racing Driver's Club in 2006. He now works as a commentator on Sky Sports' award-winning coverage of Formula 1.

Johnny Herbert is one of a small number of British drivers to win a Grand Prix since the 1970s, tasting success with Benetton at Silverstone and Monza in 1995, then delivering a one and only top podium place for Jackie Stewart’s team at the 1999 European Grand Prix at the Nürburgring. He also became the first active Formula 1 driver to win the endurance classic 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Bertrand Gachot and Volker Weidler in 1991, and has been a champion at karting, the Formula Ford Festival, Formula 3, the European Le Mans and the Speedcar Series in his long and varied career. He has also written his autobiography What Doesn't Kill You . . ., which was published to acclaim in 2016.

