TWR's Le Mans Winning Jaguars (John Starkey)

Published in 2020, Hardcover, 144 pages

The concise history of the TWR racing team and the compelling story of how TWR Jaguars won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Tom Walkinshaw was a successful racing driver who parlayed his knowledge of top level race preparation and driving into a career as a team boss. He first of all steered BMW racecars to success, then Rover and Mazda. He then lured Jaguar, recently privatised again from the clutches of BLMC, into the realm of World Class Endurance racing, resulting in wins at the Le Mans 24 Hour race, the Daytona 24 Hour race and scooping the World Manufacturers' Championship prize.