Lotus Elite - Colin Chapman's first GT Car (Matthew Vale)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787115170
UPC:
9781787115170
MPN:
9781787115170
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$89.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The Lotus Elite was a turning point for Lotus. First produced at the end of the 1950s, it marked Lotus' transition from a maker of small racing cars, which had limited utility on the road, to the producer of a highly sophisticated road and race car. In the Elite, Lotus exploited its knowledge of new technology and racing pedigree to produce a car which, with its glass fibre monocoque and Coventry Climax engine, had the potential to be a world beater. This book gives an insight into the reasons the car was produced and its importance in Lotus' history, especially in the production of lightweight innovative cars. Through interviews with Elite owners, first hand accounts provide a good overview of owning one of these iconic cars, covering its foibles and quirks as well as its exemplary roadholding, handling and performance. Illustrated with many colour photographs, along with period advertising material, the book provides a valuable insight into owning, running and racing these iconic cars.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Matthew Vale
Book Title:
Lotus Elite - Colin Chapman's first GT Car
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
177
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
On Sale
Lotus Elite: Racing Car For The Road Lotus Elite: Racing Car For The Road

Lotus Elite - Racing Car For The Road

Coterie Press

Now: $195.00
Was: $295.00
By: Dennis Ortenburger . The Lotus Elite was first introduced to a startled public at the Earls Court Motor coupe that no one, outside the tiny Lotus works in north London, knew was Show in October...
Lotus 18: Colin Chapman's U-turn (9781845845209) (front Lotus 18: Colin Chapman's U-turn (9781845845209) (back
Add to Cart

Lotus 18 - Colin Chapman's U-turn

Veloce Publishing

$92.50
Author: Mark Whitelock, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9781845845209, 1st Edition, May, 2016 Colin Ch4pman's previous attempts at producing a Formula 1 car had been a complete disappointment...