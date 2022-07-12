LS Gen III Engine Wiring Systems 1997-2007 (Mike Noonan)

Automotive enthusiasts who have followed hot-rodding trends over the last decade know that GM's LS-series engine is the most popular swap on the market. Similar to the first-generation small-block Chevy engines that were swapped into Model A Fords back in the day, these swaps are arguably just as popular. While kits and the aftermarket help with the logistics and the placement of hardware (such as motor mounts, oil pans, and headers), the area that still remains a mystery to most is how to wire and electronically control your swapped LS project.

In LS Gen III Engine Wiring Systems, expert Mike Noonan helps demystify the entire complicated process. Extensively covered are terms and tools of the trade, advice on quality connections, detailed coverage of all the engine control modules offered, drive-by-wire systems, harness connectors, and cruise-control systems. Also covered in depth are air-conditioning systems, cooling-system fan operation, transmission interfaces and connectivity, supercharged-engine connections and control-module programming (tuning) for standalone operation.

Featuring wiring diagrams and computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) artwork as well as an appendix with real-world projects and examples, this guide covers all the bases. Whether you are performing a simple swap that utilizes only the basics, a more complex project with all the bells and whistles, or simply want a working knowledge of how these systems work, this guide will be a valuable resource for years to come.