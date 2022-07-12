LS Gen III Engine Wiring Systems 1997-2007 (Mike Noonan)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613257012
UPC:
9781613257012
MPN:
9781613257012
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$79.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Automotive enthusiasts who have followed hot-rodding trends over the last decade know that GM's LS-series engine is the most popular swap on the market. Similar to the first-generation small-block Chevy engines that were swapped into Model A Fords back in the day, these swaps are arguably just as popular. While kits and the aftermarket help with the logistics and the placement of hardware (such as motor mounts, oil pans, and headers), the area that still remains a mystery to most is how to wire and electronically control your swapped LS project.

In LS Gen III Engine Wiring Systems, expert Mike Noonan helps demystify the entire complicated process. Extensively covered are terms and tools of the trade, advice on quality connections, detailed coverage of all the engine control modules offered, drive-by-wire systems, harness connectors, and cruise-control systems. Also covered in depth are air-conditioning systems, cooling-system fan operation, transmission interfaces and connectivity, supercharged-engine connections and control-module programming (tuning) for standalone operation.

Featuring wiring diagrams and computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) artwork as well as an appendix with real-world projects and examples, this guide covers all the bases. Whether you are performing a simple swap that utilizes only the basics, a more complex project with all the bells and whistles, or simply want a working knowledge of how these systems work, this guide will be a valuable resource for years to come.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
LS Gen III Engine Wiring Systems 1997-2007
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
192
Author:
Mike Noonan
View AllClose

Related Products

Automotive Wiring and Electrical Systems Automotive Wiring and Electrical Systems
Add to Cart

Automotive Wiring and Electrical Systems

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Tony Candela . Often, wiring and electrical work intimidates automotive do-it-yourselfers the most. It's not mechanical, and therefore, it's unfamiliar territory. Electrons are invisible, and...
Out of stock
Chevy LS Engine Conversion Handbook Chevy LS Engine Conversion Handbook

Chevy LS Engine Conversion Handbook

HPBooks

$59.95
By: Shawn Henderson . Book Description GM's family of LS engines has become one of the most popular in small-block history since its debut in 1997. The Chevy LS Engine Conversion Handbook offers...
Out of stock
Engine Cooling Systems Engine Cooling Systems Back Cover

Engine Cooling Systems

HPBooks

$59.95
Auhtor: Ray T. Bohacz, ISBN: 9781557884251 Cooling System Theory, Design and Performance For Drag Racing, Road Racing, Circle Track, Street Rods, Musclecars, Imports, OEM...