Made in Switzerland (Auto Review Number 166)

Description

paperback, 31 pages, An Auto Review book by Rod Ward

Few Swiss-made vehicles are known to enthusiasts in other countries, perhaps with the exception of the locally-built PTT post buses. Switzerland was fiercely independent, however, and often cut off from international markets due to its policy of neutrality in two world wars. This meant that there was demand for Swiss-made vehicles, which was served by many companies. In these pages we have the stories of the major Swiss bus and truck makers, Saurer, Berna and FBW, and car manufacturers which include Martini, Monteverdi and Sauber. Smaller firms produced exotica, such as Sbarro and Rinspeed, and there have been many top-class coachbuilders; Langenthal, Gangloff, Graber and others. In all, more than 75 Swiss marques are described in this publication.

