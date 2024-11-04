Zeteo Publishing

MAN (Auto Review Album Number 204)

$19.95
Description

Here we have the complex history of a leading truck and bus manufacturer, which begins with the early days of MAN, which began licence-building Saurer vehicles during the Great War, and the rest of the story through to the 1970s. 

 


At that point we break off to look at Büssing-NAG, another important German vehicle manufacturer, which MAN acquired in 1971. In the years before the Great War NAG was the biggest commercial vehicle maker in Germany. 

 


Then we return to the story of the combined MAN-Büssing (later just called MAN again), which ultimately brings us into the 2020s. In the process of telling these interlinked histories we describe a number of other concerns along the way, predecessor firms, companies acquired down the years, and associated assembly operations in other countries. Coverage here therefore includes MAN (including MAN-Saurer, MAN-VW and Neoplan) and Büssing-NAG (including NAG, Komnick, Kuhlstein, Protos, Presto and Dux). 

 


There are also brief descriptions of Shakti-MAN (India), Raba (Hungary), Roman (Romania), ÖAF (Austria) and MAN Turkey. 

Additional Information

