Magic Moments of Motorsport - Bathurst 1990 - Tooheys 1000 DVD

Holden’s lion reclaims the Mountain!

THE 1990 Tooheys 1000 at Mount Panorama, Bathurst remains a special race in the hearts of Holden fans and now, for the very first time, the full Seven Sport telecast has been released here as part of the popular Seven Sport’s Magic Moments of Motorsport DVD series.

The 1990 race saw the Bathurst debut of the mighty Nissan GT-R ‘Godzilla’ in the hands of Jim Richards and Mark Skaife, however it was the trusty V8 Commodore of Brit Win Percy and Aussie Allan Grice that swept home to a popular victory.

The win gave the Holden Racing Team its first Bathurst 1000 win on a day where the Aussie-built Holden out-lasted and out-ran the turbo-charged Nissan and hordes of Ford Sierras.

Included on this release is the full race day telecast, including the pre-race festivities, a Group E production car support race and then the ‘main course’, the 161-lap Mountain classic.

This release also includes a range of unseen vision too. We have included on this DVD the race action that unfolded while television viewers of the day were busy watching commercials!

This DVD is a must-have for your collection of Seven Sport Magic Moments of Motorsport titles, celebrating a brilliant era of racing at Bathurst.

BHE8149, barcode: 9340601002364

Duration:

Approximately 8 hours 44 minutes