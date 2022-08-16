Mahy - A Family of Cars -The Tranquil Beauty of Unique Classic Cars (Michel Mahy, Wouter Rawoens, 2021)

Three generations of the Mahy family have worked to acquire this unique collection, containing at least one example of every important phase of automobile development

Famous car makers in the collection include Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, BMW, Chrysler, Ford, Delage, Fiat, Maserati, Mercedes, MG, Minerva, Opel, Packard, Porsche, Renault, Rolls-Royce, Tatra, Triumph, Volkswagen, and Wartburg

The Mahy family of Ghent (Belgium) possess one of the largest collections of vintage and classic cars in the world. The 250 most notable cars in the collection are installed at Autoworld in the centre of Brussels, which is the third most attended museum in Belgium. But this represents only part of the collection. This full-colour book of photographs features, for the first time, the “reserve”: 600 authentic, unrestored classic cars, which are not normally accessible to the public. Fifty of these cars were photographed separately in a specially built studio. A fantastic visual resource for car aficionados, car fanatics, and vintage car collectors.