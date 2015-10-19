Making Cars at Crewe (By Peter Ollerhead)

ISBN: 9780750943284, paperback, published in 2006, paperback

In 1998 there was a complex takeover of Rolls-Royce Motors that resulted in Volkswagen taking ownership of the factory in Crewe, together with the Bentley range and name, while BMW moved Rolls-Royce production to a new site in Sussex.

On 30 August 2002 the last Crewe-built Rolls-Royce rolled off the production line, signalling the end of an era. Peter Ollerhead, a former Rolls-Royce employee, has spent years researching the history of the company in Crewe, from 1938 to 1998, focusing on the endeavours and the experiences of its employees: this is a book about people.

Despite a chequered history — with two major fires, bankruptcy and large-scale redundancies — Rolls-Royce was Crewe's largest employer for many years, produced the world's best luxury cars, and influenced and shaped the town almost as much as the railway had done. This book is a fitting tribute to the generations of workers who made it all possible.

PETER OLLERHEAD served an apprenticeship at Rolls-Royce from 1952 to 1958, and worked there until the mid-'60s. He left to train as a teacher, and retired in 1998. Peter now runs a bookshop in Crewe and is a keen local historian. This is his first book. 

