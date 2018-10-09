TWR and Jaguar's V12 Prototype Sports Cars - Inside TWR's World Championship Winning Team

This is the author's third book in his series on Tom Walkinshaw Racing teams that cover his 15 years as Engine Division Manager and designer of that company's many race winning engines. After instigating the fledging TWR's team's beginnings in engine development as its sole engineer in 1979, TWR's Engine Division had rapidly grown in size producing successes for Mazda, Rover and Jaguar in saloon car racing. Jaguar then commissioned an engine development programme to allow TWR's entry into the highly competitive arena of World Prototype Sports Car racing, the author then developed the Jaguar based V12 racing engines to go up against Germany's undisputed world leader in sports car racing at the time - Porsche.

From those modest beginnings, TWR would bring about the end of Porsche's World Sports Car domination that in the process took TWR and Jaguar to two World Championships and double victories in both the Le Mans and Daytona 24 Hour endurance events. This is the story of how it was done.

Additional Contributors

Martin Brundle, Tony Dowe, Jan Lammers, Alastair Macqueen, Win Percy and John Watson.