Massey Ferguson 100 Series in Detail

Author: Michael Thorne, ISBN: 9781906133764, Hardcover book, Published in 2017, 160 pages

Following his well-received books in the `In Detail' series on the Ferguson TE20 and the Massey Ferguson 35 & 65 models, Michael Thorne, founder of the Coldridge Collection, which houses a host of examples of Ferguson and Massey Ferguson tractors. turns his attention to the outstandingly successful and well-loved 100 Series of tractors, of which the 135 and 165 were the best sellers, with half a million and 98,000 built respectively. In this book he tells the story of the development of the new range from the previous 35 and 65, and then gives detailed descriptions and assessments of the important 130, 135, 148 Super Spec, 165, 168, 175 (the largest tractor), 178, 185 and 188 Super Spec models. These chapters are followed by others on Implements, Conversions & Accessories, the 100 Series Overseas, and the tractors in use today.