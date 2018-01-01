  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Massey Ferguson 100 Series in Detail

Massey Ferguson 100 Series in Detail

Hover over image to zoom

  • Massey Ferguson 100 Series in Detail
Herridge & Sons
US$69.26
Stock Code SKU:
9781906133764
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.60 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
1
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Michael Thorne, ISBN: 9781906133764, Hardcover book, Published in 2017, 160 pages

Following his well-received books in the `In Detail' series on the Ferguson TE20 and the Massey Ferguson 35 & 65 models, Michael Thorne, founder of the Coldridge Collection, which houses a host of examples of Ferguson and Massey Ferguson tractors. turns his attention to the outstandingly successful and well-loved 100 Series of tractors, of which the 135 and 165 were the best sellers, with half a million and 98,000 built respectively. In this book he tells the story of the development of the new range from the previous 35 and 65, and then gives detailed descriptions and assessments of the important 130, 135, 148 Super Spec, 165, 168, 175 (the largest tractor), 178, 185 and 188 Super Spec models. These chapters are followed by others on Implements, Conversions & Accessories, the 100 Series Overseas, and the tractors in use today.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2018 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Massey Ferguson 100 Series in Detail to your wish list.