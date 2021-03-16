Massey-Ferguson 35 and 65 Models In Detail

Hardcover, ISBN: 9781906133535, Author: Michael Thorne

Launched in 1958, as the successor to the ubiquitous Ferguson TE20, the Masey-Ferguson 35 was a product of the merger of Massey-Harris and Ferguson. It incorporated numerous improvements and new features and became massively popular worldwide. Its companion, the 65 model, was introduced shortly afterwards and was a larger tractor, offered with the revolutionary Multi Power system that gave 12 forward and four reverse gears. Durable and versatile, these tractors are still a practical proposition today, and even unrestored examples command high prices. Michael Thorne, author of Ferguson TE20 in Detail, continues the story as he describes the development of these models, the production versions and their capabilities, options and extras, conversions, implements and their use today. Outstanding surviving examples are featured in some 80 photographs specially taken for this book, and there are approximately 120 accompanying archive illustrations.