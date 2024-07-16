Max Verstappen - The Unstoppable Force In Formula One

Description

Embark on an adrenaline-fuelled journey through the remarkable life of Max Verstappen, the prodigious talent who defied convention on his way to cinching the world championship in 2023.

In this fully illustrated biography, witness Max's evolution from karting genius to becoming the most popular Formula 1 driver today.

This biography spans Max's record-breaking career with a spotlght on ten key races, offering an insider's view of critiical moments, from his debut for Toro Rosso to the gripping showdown in Abu Dhabi for his first world championship. Illustrated with over 200 high-quality photographs and infographics, this books is a must-have for any F1 fan, providing a captivating insight to the intense world of Max Verstappen, the seemingly instoppable force in Formula 1.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Max Verstappen - The Unstoppable Force In Formula One
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
240
Author:
Ewan McKenzie
