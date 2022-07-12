Mazda MX-5 Miata: Mk3, 3.5 & 3.75 Models, 2005-2015 (Essential Buyer's Guide)

Description

On launch the Mazda MX-5 Mk3 was a radical departure from the previous models that had built the reputation of the MX-5 as the best selling small sports car. Now the Mk3 is being appreciated as the outstanding vehicle it has always been, it is rapidly becoming the 'enthusiasts choice' bought by all ages and for all purposes.

This book will guide you through the selection, purchase and ownership of one of these excellent sports cars, your guide Oliver Wild has owned well over 50 MX-5s personally and runs a business restoring these charismatic roadsters.

Focusing on the key points to inspect on the Mk3, this guide should help you avoid the common pitfalls and to choose a good example, with additional information about models. The right car is out there, use this book to find it.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Mazda MX-5 Miata: Mk3, 3.5 & 3.75 Models, 2005-2015
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
96
Author:
Oliver Wild
