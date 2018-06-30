McLaren MP4/4 1988 (all models) Owners Workshop Manual

The McLaren MP4/4 is the iconic Honda V6 turbo-powered F1 car built by McLaren for the 1988 grand prix season, driven by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. Remarkably, the car won all but one race during the year, and took McLaren’s new recruit Senna to his first World Championship after a season-long battle with team-mate Prost. McLaren achieved an astonishing ten 1–2 finishes with the car, and suffered only two car-related retirements during the season.

The MP4/4 is still statistically the most dominant F1 car ever built, taking pole position and victory in all but one of the 1988 season’s 16 races, Senna taking 13 pole positions, and eight wins, with two poles and seven wins for Prost.

Officially licensed from McLaren, and produced with their full cooperation and unique access to a race-winning MP4/4 chassis, this manual provided a unique insight into the design, engineering and operation of one of F1’s most iconic cars, featuring input from the designers, engineers and drivers involved.

Author: Steve Rendle has spent much of his career as a technical writer and editor with Haynes Publishing. A lifelong motorsport devotee, his passion for F1 began as a teenager in 1981, after a family trip to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where John Watson took a fine victory for McLaren – a scenario repeated in 1988 when Ayrton Senna won in the McLaren MP4/4. Steve is author of Haynes’ Red Bull Racing F1 Car Manual and Williams FW14B Manual.

More Details

Part number: H6137

Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm

# of pages: 168

ISBN-13: 9781785211379

ISBN-10: 1785211374

Publication date: Saturday, 30 June, 2018

Language: English

Author(s): Steve Rendle



