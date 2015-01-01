McLaren Pioneer, Leader, Father, Champion Bluray

93 minutes running time, 9317731134852

The story of Bruce McLaren, the New Zealander who, despite his humble beginnings, took on the elite world of Motor Racing and changed it forever.

"If Bruce had come into the factory one morning and said 'Okay, men, we're not going to work on racing cars today, we're gonna march across the Sahara Desert, we'd have all said, `Oh, okay Bruce.... no problem:" HOWDEN GANLEY

The name McLaren is synonymous with motor racing excellence and stands today as a symbol for automotive superiority. Yet what is less known is that the brand was the creation of one young man from New Zealand — a pioneer who followed his dream and who against all odds led a team to greatness and himself to become a motorsport champion and hero.

Despite the tragic end to his life, Bruce's legacy lives on and his vision, passion and drive to innovate continues to be at the heart of advanced motor engineering to this day. A truly inspirational story of a young boy from humble birth who dared to take on the elite world of motor racing and win.

Featuring never before seen archive footage and powerful new interviews with some of the sport's greatest heroes alongside Bruce's colleague, friends and family.