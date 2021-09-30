McLaren the Cars 1964 - 2008 (Limited Edition in Slipcase signed by William Taylor)

McLaren the Cars (William Taylor, Limited Signed Edition in Slipcase) - Hardcover book, 320 pages, Limited to 500 copies

The McLaren marque has an illustrious history spanning more than six decades at the forefront of both motor racing and road car design. This third edition of McLaren The Cars, first released by award-winning publisher Coterie Press in 2009 is, and it's hard to beleive, an improvement on one of the greatest-ever titles on a single marque, produced by an independent publisher.



This expanded edition of ‘The Cars’ covers every model produced by McLaren between 1964 and 2012. This 320-page, large format, hard-back book features each and every race car, road car, and even a ‘soapbox’, listed in chronological order from the McLaren M1A in 1964, through to the 2011 MP4-26 Formula One car, as well as the stunning new MP4-12C supercar, which will hit the roads in the hands of the first lucky customers in 2012.



With in-depth text on each car, a foreword by Ron Dennis, chapter introductions by McLaren stars Emerson Fittipaldi, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Mika Häkkinen and Lewis Hamilton, as well as a comprehensive appendix section covering race results and specifications, this is far more than just a picture book. Produced with the full co-operation and endorsement of the McLaren Group, it is the definitive history of all the McLaren cars.