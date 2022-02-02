Concours Yearbook 2021 (Limited Edition, Slipcased)

$195.00
Description

Strictly limited to a maximum of 500 copies. Cover printed on silk paper and presented in a stunning limited-edition slipcase.

Now in its third edition, the Concours Year is a celebration of the greatest Concours d’Elegance events from around the world. Best in Class and Best in Show results from more than 50 concours ensure that the Concours Year is the most comprehensive review of the concours scene. Over 300 pages, hardbound and with more than 1000 images of some of the world’s most important cars, this is a book to treasure.

  • A Year in Concours: The very best of 2021
  • Class and Best in Show Winners from Concours events in 2021
  • Concept Lawn 2021
  • Concours People: Luigi Orlandini, Martin Button, Cici Muldoon, Don Williams
  • Alternative Concours: Concours d’Lemons, Festival of the Unexceptional, Radwood etc.
  • 60 Years of E-Type
  • What’s coming in 2022
  • Class and Best of Show results from the following Concours:

 

Sydney Harbour Concours, Antwerp Concours d’Elegance, Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Dinard d’Elegance, Classic-Gala Schwetzingen, Motorsport Rendezvous, Concorso di Modena, Poltu Quatu Classic, Intermarque Concours d’Elegance, Concours South Africa, Concours d’Elégance Suisse, Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance, The Bridge, Cavallino Classic, Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, Las Vegas Concours, San Marino Motor Classic, Hilton Head Concours, Radnor Concours d’Elegance, St. Michaels, Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, Audrain’s Newport Concours, The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering, Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, Concours of Elegance, Valetta Concours d’Elegance, Concours d’ Elegance at Copshaholm, Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, Greenwich Concours, Concours of America Zoute Grand Prix, La Jolla, Valetta Concours d’Elegance, Concorso Villa D’este plus more!

