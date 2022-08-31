Measuring and Marking Metals (Ivan Law)

Although much of model engineering work is a matter of making one part to fit another and thus may obviate the need for the sophisticated means of measuring often called for in production engineering, the accuracy of a finished job begins with the exactness of the initial making out and continues with the accuracy of measurements made during the progress of the work. How to use measuring equipment and how to mark out work – not always the simple matter it might at first seem – are essential skills for any engineer and the purpose of this book is to show how they may be acquired and employed.

reprint, originally published in 1985

Book Title:
Measuring and Marking Metals
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2019
Pages:
110
Author:
Ivan Law
