Mercedes-Benz SL/SLC 107 Series - The Detailed Guide 1971-1989

Description

The Detailed Guide to the Mercedes-Benz SL/SLC 107 series, published by Auto Forever, covers the whole of its career, which began in 1971 and ran until 1989. A comprehensive presentation of the car is provided in 10 chapters, which include production figures and anecdotes about the model.

 

CHAPTERS

 

1 Background, design and brief history

 

2 Changes during production : timeline

 

3 The different versions

 

4 Sales and production statistics

 

5 DETAILED PRESENTATION - 5.1 Bodywork and dimensions - 5.2 Technical specifications - 5.3 Technical innovations - 5.4 The list of engines available - 5.5 Standard and optional eduipment - 5.6 Road and steering wheels - 5.7 Paint and trim : colours and materials

 

6 Career in motorsport

 

7 Spin-offs from the model

 

8 Strengths and weaknesses

 

9 Identification, maintenance and things to look out for

 

10 Road test figures and competitors at the time

Additional Information

Book Title:
Mercedes-Benz SL/SLC 107 Series - The Detailed Guide 1971-1989
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2020
Pages:
132
Author:
Laurent Pennequin
