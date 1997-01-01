Mercedes-Benz W123 – All models 1976 to 1986 - The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

• Covers all models: saloon/sedan, estate/wagon and coupé

• Includes petrol and diesel engines, with four, five and six cylinders

• Will help you decide if the W123 is right for you …

• … and if now is the right time to buy a W123

• Advice on choosing the right version, options and colours

• Comprehensive inspection guide

• Real-world running costs and parts prices

• Will help you determine whether a complete restoration is worthwhile

• Packed with key facts and figures

• Details of independent specialists, clubs and online support

Description

Stop! Don’t buy a Mercedes-Benz W123-series car without this book!



Looking for the perfect blend of classic Mercedes style and everyday usability? Available as a saloon/sedan, estate/wagon or coupé, the W123 can make a great choice, if you know what to look out for. Follow the helpful guidance in this book to assess a promising car like a professional, and find the right car at the right price!

Synopsis

With nearly 2.7 million cars produced, Mercedes’ W123 series was hugely successful. As well as the practical saloon (sedan), Mercedes offered a stylish coupé and a roomy estate (wagon), which was built in-house for the first time. Often considered the marque’s best-engineered cars of all time, they are increasingly sought after as modern classics, yet many are still suitable to drive every day. From the taxi ranks of Germany to the dusty roads of North Africa, many of these cars have led a hard life, and examples in good condition are becoming ever more difficult to find.

This guide will help you learn about the differences between models, and what to look for when buying. What are the true running costs, and what issues – with the mechanicals, body or interior – should you be wary of? Is a restoration worth considering?

This handy guide will take you step-by-step through the process of finding and evaluating a good W123 and making a successful purchase. Essential data and information about clubs and specialists will help you look after and enjoy your W123 today.

Additional Information

Still modern enough to drive every day, Mercedes’ W123 combines timeless elegance and unrivalled build quality.



The only guide in English specifically written to help the would-be buyer choose the right W123.



• Practical, easy to use layout based on successful EBG format

• 100 colour illustrations show key points to check close-up

• Notes on the evolution of the car during its production life

• Handy checklists to take with you when looking at cars to buy

• Written with the support of independent specialists and Mercedes itself