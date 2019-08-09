MGA The Revolutionary MG (David Knowles)

Description
ISBN: 9781785005671
PUBLISHED: 09/08/2019
PAGES: 336
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 280x215 mm
INSIDE: 200 colour photographs and 300 black & white photographs
The MGA truly marked a revolution in MG sports car design, with its appearance quite unlike any previous production car from the celebrated British marque. Entering production in the summer of 1955, it broke with the time-honoured tradition of narrow-gutted, flat-sides, upright styling, with the distinctive large grille, exposed headlamps, separate wings and sharply cut-off tail that had serviced the majority of MG sports cars for well over thirty years. Many die-hard MG enthusiasts of the time were understandably outraged, but the decision to break with tradition proved to be a good one: over 100,000 cars were produced over the model's seven-year lifetime.
This book from celebrated author David Knowles covers:
- The circumstances that led to the momentous decision to make such a fundamental design change
- The production, publicity and evolution of each and every MGA variant from launch in 1955 to the end of production in 1962, with specification tables for each model
- The largely untold story of overseas assembly in Australia, Ireland, Mexico and South Africa
- Profiles of the people who had crucial roles in the development of the MGA, with input from many of the individuals and their families
- Comprehensive coverage of racing and rallying in Europe, including the MGA entries at Sebring Twelve Hour race and where many of the cars ended up