MGC GTS Lightweights - Abingdon's Last Racers (David Morys)

Hardback • 25x25cm • 144 pages • 125 pictures



Download Sample PDF Chapter Titles Sample Text

The downloadable sample PDF requires the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to be installed on your computer.

Features

• The development of the production road car: its conception and compromised design

• In-depth technical analysis of the development of the MGC GTS

• Production process for the special aluminium panels and body construction fully explained

• Comprehensive coverage of all the major/minor mechanical components and electrical systems

• Rare insight into the conception of the flared arches and GTS testing

• In-depth competition history of the cars, race reports and race results

• The re-discovery of these last and much loved MG competition cars

• Rare unseen pictures of the MGC GTS in competition and during restoration

• The SCCA Huffaker MGC Roadster sanctioned by USA BMC importer Kjell Qvale

• The MGC GTS of Alan Zafer, John Chatham and Bill Gardner

Description

A detailed look at the conception, development, and construction of the MGC GTS. Competition history and race results are covered, as well as the subsequent fall from grace and rediscovery of the last two MG competition cars. Illustrated with rare photographs and race programs, this is the complete history of the MGC GTS Lightweight.

Synopsis

A fascinating insight into the production and career of the MGC GTS lightweights, this well-researched text is generously illustrated with rare photographs, race programmes, and original artwork.

In early 1968 a works competition MGC GTS scored the MG Car Company’s best ever result at the Sebring 12-hour race, finishing in tenth position. Buoyed by this success a second car was built, with both entered on the Marathon de la Route but without success. Closure of the MG Competitions Department at Abingdon was not far off, however the team gallantly prepared both cars for their final race in 1969. Under the banner of the American importer the newer car finished in fifteenth position.

The book covers the development of the production road car, its conception, compromised design and subsequent failure to attract loyal MG customers. This is followed by an in-depth technical analysis of the development, construction and build of the MGC GTS. Specific attention is given to the specialised components utilised, particular emphasis placed on the unique aluminium bodyshell that for the first time is laid bare. The competition history and race results are comprehensively covered, and lastly the subsequent fall from grace and rediscovery of these last and much loved MG competition cars to emerge from Abingdon.

Additional Information

Models Covered: MGC Roadster, production 1966 - 1969.

MGC GT, production 1966 - 1969.

MGC GTS Lightweight the Competition car, production 1967 - 1968.

MGC GTS "Sanction" from surplus bodyshells, production 1970 - 1971.

MGC SCCA Roadster, production 1968/69.

MGC GTS Replicas

---

The MGC GTS Lightweight rally and endurance racer was the last and most powerful competition MG to emerge from Abingdon.

Comprehensive analysis of the modified MGC GT developed by the BMC competitions department for rallying and endurance racing.

Rare and unseen photographs of the car in competition and the bodyshell during restoration.

Unique illustration of the US importers aborted SCCA MGC roadster.

Race circuit track layouts; race program covers for events; technical specifications.

Details about Austin Healey 3000 rally car, MG Midget GT and MGB GT endurance racers.