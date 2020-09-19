Michael Schumacher - A Life in Pictures (Pino Allievi)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788879117142
UPC:
9788879117142
MPN:
9788879117142
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.50 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$175.00
Frequently bought together:
Select all

Description

Hardcover, ISBN: 9788879117142, Published in 2019, 240 pages

Michael Schumacher: the greatest of all time. A champion with a reputation founded on records, the man who has brought most glory to Ferrari in the modern era. With a dramatic coda to the story that we like to think of as a pit stop before a return to the race, to normality. Michael Schumacher enthralled a generation of fans, but not all the episode in his remarkable career are widely known. While it is true that it is in the nooks and crannies of life great novels are born, in this book there is a search for that which in the emphasis on celebration and success has gone unnoticed, painting a picture of a Schumacher full of enthusiasm but with a degree of fragility. The man behind the driver, with his loves, his manias, his passion concealed behind a veil of stubborn reserve that is by no means violated but rather observed from a certain distance, over time, in all its guises and nuances.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Michael Schumacher: The Rise Of A Genius (Third Edition) Michael Schumacher: The Rise Of A Genius (Third Edition)

Michael Schumacher - The Rise Of A Genius (Third Edition)

Chronosport Editeur

$149.95
By: Luc Domenjoz . In this book you will find: Almost 100 colour photos retracing the career of the most-titled driver in history. 17 chapters retracing his life and his exceptional career as...
Out of stock
Michael Schumacher: The Greatest Of All (2nd Edition) Michael Schumacher: The Greatest Of All (2nd Edition)

Michael Schumacher - The Greatest Of All (2nd Edition)

Haynes

$99.95
By: Christopher Hilton . In October 2003 Michael Schumacher won his sixth World Championship, beating Juan-Manuel Fangio's record that many thought would last for ever. As Schumacher crossed the...
Out of stock
Michael Schumacher: The Whole Story Michael Schumacher: The Whole Story

Michael Schumacher - The Whole Story

Haynes

$99.95
By: Christopher Hilton . Between 1994 and 2006, Grand Prix racing lived through the Michael Schumacher era. He dominated Formula 1 as no other driver had ever done. Sometimes the domination...
Ayrton Senna A Life in Pictures
Add to Cart

Ayrton Senna A Life in Pictures

Giorgio NADA Editore

$129.95
Author: Mario Donnini, ISBN: 9788879115940, pages: 208 - Photos: 318 in colour and 3 in b/w - Hardbound with jacket - Text: Italian-English Ayrton Senna is still the best loved of Formula 1...