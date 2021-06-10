Mick Doohan - Thunder from Down Under (1st Edition)

Description

By: Mick Doohan . 2nd hand book in good condition, isbn: 9780957706002, 1999

 

Mick Doohan was the greatest motorcycle racer of modern times – some would say ever. The teak-tough Aussie wrestled his 190 horsepower Honda to more than 50 grand prix wins and five consecutive 500cc World Championships. His fearsome broadside riding style captivated millions of fans worldwide and made him the sport's biggest earner. The second edition of this best-selling book is a fascinating chronicle of his life, from wild boyhood to grand master. It also examines the 1999 Jerez crash, his heroic fight to recover, reluctant retirement and new role in the sport. Author Mat Oxley has worked in GPs since 1988 and with Doohan since 1990. A former Isle of Man TT winner, he finished third in the 1986 world endurance championship.

 

