Milky Way From 13.5 billion Years ago to the Infinite Future - Haynes Owners' Manual

An insight into the formation, structure and evolution

From our special place in the Orion Arm to the Milky Way’s future collision with the Andromeda Galaxy, this book looks at the structure, formation and evolution of our home galaxy and its place in the universe. Find out how it compares to other galaxies, why it could be unique, and discover the most exciting and perplexing phenomena within it, including supernovae, the different kinds of stars, planetary systems and radiation, plus the monstrous, supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*. The various spacecraft that are observing our galaxy are introduced, as they help us to piece together a clearer picture of its structure, investigating the mind-blowing processes within it and giving us a snapshot into its future.

Author: Gemma Lavender is the Editor of All About Space magazine (published by Future Plc), holds a Master of Physics in Astrophysics and has written about space science, technology and physics for a wide selection of magazines, websites and organisations, including NASA and ESA. Her book Quantum Physics in Minutes was recently published by Quercus and she has written reports and careers leaflets for the Institute of Physics. She is also author of Haynes Large Hadron Collider Manual. She gives talks to a wide range of audiences about space science, runs educational workshops for schools and has appeared on BBC radio. She is a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Part number: H6590

Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm

# of pages: 176

ISBN-13: 9781785215902

ISBN-10: 1785215906

Publication date: Saturday, 30 November, 2019

Language: English

Author(s): Gemma Lavender