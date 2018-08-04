Toggle menu
Welcome to Automoto Bookshop!
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Dymocks Building Level 9, Shop 11 428 George St Sydney, NSW 2000
0292316713
Sign in
or
Register
Compare
Gift
Certificates
Cart
0
Automoto Bookshop
Search
Categories
Out Of Print Books
Annuals
Car DVDs
Car Workshop Manuals
Car Techbooks
Cars - General Books
Cars - Motorsport Books
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Cars By Make M to Z - Books
Motorcycle DVDs
Motorcycle Techbooks
Motorcycle Workshop Manuals
Motorcycles - General Books
Motorcycles - Motorsport Books
Motorcycles By Make - Books
Tractors, Trucks, Locomotives
Marine Books
Military Books
Aviation Books
Automobilia - Automotive Art
Magazines
Specials
Latest Books & DVDs
Specials
About Us
Blog
Shipping
RSS Syndication
Contact us
Select Currency:
AUD
Australian Dollar
BND
CAD
EUR
GBP
NZD
Gift Certificates
Sign in
or
Register
Search
Home
Out Of Print Books
Model T Ford in speed and Sport 1974
Model T Ford in speed and Sport 1974
SKU:
B19024B
UPC:
B19024B
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$65.00
Current Stock:
1
Description
Description
2nd hand book in very good condition.
View All
Close
×
Related Products
Related Products
Add to Cart
Tin Lizzie - The Story Of The Fabulous Model T Ford
$65.00
Author: Philip Van Doren Stern, Hardbound, 180 Pages, ISBN:b0017qfgqe, First Published in 1955, Second-Hand Book in excellent unread condition ! On October 1, 1908—the Tin Lizziie's natal...
$65.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Motorbooks
Ford Model T - The Car That Put The World On Wheels
$99.99
By: Lindsay Brooke . When Ford Motor Company introduced the Model T in late 1908, company officials knew they had a winner. Ford was already the national sales leader, and the new car was a...
$99.99
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Haynes
Ford Escort Mexico & RS models 1970 to 1974 Owners Workshop Manual
$66.95
Haynes Manuals, Softbound, HA139, ISBN: 9780857336576 Models covered in this manual - Ford Escort Mexico with 1598cc ohv engine Ford Escort RS1600 with 1600cc dohc engine Ford Escort RS2000 with...
$66.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Shire Library
The Model T Ford - Shire Album
$24.99
By: Jonathan Wood . With 16.5 million built between 1908 and 1927, the Model T Ford was, until overtaken in the 1970s by the Volkswagen Beetle, the most popular car in automotive history...
$24.99
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Model T Ford Club Of America
The Vintage Ford ( Vol.16 Nos 1 & 2 1981) Magazines
$100.00
Model T Ford Club Of America - Two very rare issues of this special Model T Ford journal - Volume 16 - Number 1 (January/February 1981) & Number 2 (March/April 1981) - in excellent unread...
$100.00
Add to Cart
×